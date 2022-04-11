61-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run, Lakewood police on the hunt for suspect vehicle

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – A 61-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Lakewood Sunday, and police are asking for your help to find the suspect vehicle.

The man was crossing W. Colfax Ave. just west of Sheridan Blvd. when the driver of an older-model, four-door Chevy Blazer struck the 61-year-old, according to Lakewood police.

Shortly after the crash, the driver of the SUV drove off in direction toward Denver. The suspect was described as a white woman possibly in her 50s with long brown hair.

The suspect vehicle had an aftermarket green hood and also had an aftermarket green fender on the passenger side, according to police. The rest of the vehicle was possibly black, with tan rockers and did not have a license plate.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but his conditions is unknown at this time.

If anyone has information about this hit-and-run, you are asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department at (303) 980-7300.