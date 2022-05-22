6 shot, 1 dead in 5 separate weekend shootings in Denver area

DENVER — Multiple Denver-area police departments were busy over the weekend investigating at least five separate shootings that left five people wounded and one person dead.

The shootings occurred Saturday and Sunday and took place in Denver, Aurora and Westminster.

The fatal shooting happened in Aurora early Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. A man was killed, and a juvenile was wounded in a shooting during a party in a home in the 2900 block of South Peoria Street. No arrests were made.

Around the same time, police in Denver responded to a shooting in their jurisdiction. The victim was shot in the 1700 block of South Bannock Street and transported by private vehicle to the hospital. Their condition is not known and suspect information was not available.

Later Saturday afternoon, Westminster police responded to a report of a shooting in the 7900 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Two people were arrested and no victims were located, police said.

Back in Aurora, police received a call about a shooting at 2220 South Peoria Street. A man was shot and sustained serious injuries around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. No suspect information was released.

Early Sunday morning in Denver, police were investigating a double shooting in the 1000 block of North Acoma Street. Two men were shot and wounded in this incident. Their conditions are not known. No arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.