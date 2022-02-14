$50K reward offered in mail carrier robbery in Denver

DENVER — Federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of two suspects who robbed a mailer carrier in Denver last week.

The Denver office of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced the reward Monday after two men robbed a USPS letter carrier Wednesday evening in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Street in Denver.

The two armed men approached the carrier and robbed the postal employee of U.S. Postal Service property, but no mail or packages were taken, a USPIS news release stated. It’s unclear what item or items were taken.

After the robbery, the two men fled on foot. The letter carrier was not injured and mail delivery was not impacted, the release said.

The suspects are described as two Black males in their late 20s to early 30s. The first suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a blue surgical mask and brandished a firearm with his left hand. The second suspect was wearing a multi-colored jacket and basketball shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the 24-hour hotline of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. An anonymous report may also be made to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.