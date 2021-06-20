5 shot, 1 dead in possible gang-related shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a possible gang-related shooting that left one man dead and four other people wounded early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. in a parking lot of a strip mall located at 12455 E. Mississippi Avenue. Police said people were gathered as part of a Juneteenth celebration when the shooting occurred.

Police said there were multiple shooters and at least 114 shell casings were recovered. The suspects remain at large.

One man was pronounced deceased after the shooting. Four others, three men and a woman, were injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.