5 separate weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 5 wounded in Denver metro

DENVER — Police in Denver, Aurora and Northglenn are investigating five separate weekend shootings that left one man dead and wounded five others.

There were two separate shootings in Denver, and two in Aurora, and Northglenn police are investigating the shooting death of a man in their jurisdiction as a homicide.

The first shooting occurred in Northglenn at 11525 Community Center Drive around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. A 31-year-old man was shot in a parking lot and later died at the hospital, according to Northglenn police.

Witnesses told police that the individuals involved in the shooting fled the scene. Police said these individuals were later contacted by Westminster police in the area of East 120th Avenue and Bannock Street. It’s unclear if any arrests were made.

The second shooting was reported by Aurora police at 3:54 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of North Idalia Court. A man was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital. Police are working to develop suspect information in this case.

In Denver around noon Saturday, police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of South Julian Circle. A man was shot and wounded at this address and transported to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Denver police.

The suspect in the Julian Circle shooting was taken into custody later in the evening after a 6-hour standoff with police.

The fourth shooting occurred in Denver near West Colfax Avenue and North Meade Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. A man was shot and transported to the hospital in this incident. Their condition is not known. No arrests were made.

About two hours later in Aurora, police responded to a shooting at 15499 East Mississippi Avenue. Police said an argument in a parking lot led to one man getting shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital.

Police said a second man received a minor graze wound but he declined transport to the hospital. Police are looking for the suspect who left the scene in a white Chevy Silverado.