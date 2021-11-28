5 people wounded in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating a shooting that left five victims, who range in age from 16 to 20, wounded outside a party on East Colfax Avenue overnight. Police are working to identify a suspect or suspects and no arrests have been made.

Police said all the victims are males and are expected to survive their injuries.

The shooting occurred near North Dayton Street and East Colfax Avenue sometime around midnight Sunday, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Arriving officers found two gunshot victims at the scene and they were transported to the hospital. Three other victims self-transported and showed up at the hospital soon after.

The department said officers arriving on scene encountered a large crowd of people leaving the area who are believed to have been attending a party at 9709 East Colfax Avenue.

It’s unclear at this time if the shooting is connected to that party.

Police were processing the scene and closed the area to traffic. No other details are expected to be released Sunday.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

