5 murder trials scheduled for 2018 in Boulder County

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Five homicide trials are scheduled to take place in Boulder County in 2018. District Attorney Stan Garnett says that is the most he has seen during his tenure.

The Daily Camera reports the first two trials are scheduled to take place in April, with Adam Densmore standing trial in the killing and dismembering of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Mead, and James Dobson standing trial in the death of Roland Dequina.

Louis Sebastian is scheduled for trial in the fatal shooting of Christopher King, while Garrett Coughlin is set for trial at the end of 2018 in connection with a triple homicide in Coal Creek Canyon.

The fifth murder trial stems from a 2016 case, as Cody Nelson will stand trial in a fatal shooting at a north Boulder trailer park.