4 wounded in 3 separate shootings in Aurora, Denver

DENVER — Police in Aurora and Denver area investigating three separate shootings the left four people wounded Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Three people were shot in two separate shootings in Aurora. And in the third incident in the metro area, a juvenile was shot in Denver.

The first incident, a double shooting, occurred in Aurora around 8 p.m. Saturday in parking lot of a strip mall, located at 10 S. Havana Street.

Aurora police said two people were shot in the incident.

A man was found at the scene with gunshot wound to the leg. The second victim was located in the 100 block of N. Kenton Street. Their conditions are not known.

Aurora police did not have suspect information or additional details as of Sunday morning.

The second shooting occurred in Denver just after midnight Sunday. Police said a juvenile was shot in the leg after a fight broke out in the 2700 block of S. Jay Street.

Denver police said the juvenile victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by a family member.

There was no word if an arrest was made in the Denver shooting.

The third shooting occurred in Aurora around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Aurora police said a man was shot in an apartment at 1990 Beeler Street and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Aurora police did not release suspect information or a possible motive.