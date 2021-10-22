4 teenage boys shot at, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Evans, police say

EVANS, Colo. – Police in Evans are warning that a suspected shooter is on the loose after four teenagers were shot at, leaving one in the hospital, following a drive-by shooting early Thursday evening.

Evans police were dispatched to the area of 41st Street and Belmont at around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a suspicious person. A resident who spoke to police said a teenage boy was in her yard saying he had been shot at, but not struck.

While on the scene, responding officers got a separate 911 dispatch call that a 15-year-old boy was being taken to an area hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face, according to police.

The initial investigation revealed four teenage boys were walking in the area when an unknown vehicle drove past them, and a single gunshot was heard. One of the boys was struck, while the other three fled and were later found safe, according to police.

The boy who was shot in the face was flown to a Denver trauma center. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the suspected shooter is still on the loose and are collecting a description of the vehicle from witnesses as well as reviewing surveillance footage to track down the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Brad Rodriguez at the Evans Police Department at (970) 339-2441.