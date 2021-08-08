4 shot in 2 separate shootings overnight in Denver

DENVER — After a series of shootings in Denver Friday and Saturday that left 2 dead and 7 wounded, police again were investigating more shootings overnight in the city.

Two separate shootings late Saturday and early Sunday morning wounded four people, including a juvenile.

The juvenile male was shot in the arm in the area East Hampden Avenue and South Locust Street, according to tweet from the Denver Police Department sent around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim self-transported to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Girard Avenue and South Florence Street. Three people were shot in this incident.

One of the three victims was transported to the hospital from the scene by ambulance. The two other victims self-transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police are investigating the events that led up to the shooting. No arrests were made in this incident.

This weekend, 13 people have been shot in six separate shootings in Denver, including two uninvolved bystanders.

Police said Saturday they are constantly evaluating trends and causal factors to identify opportunities for crime prevention, and will be conducting additional patrols in the affected areas.

