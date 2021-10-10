4 shot, 1 dead in Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating after four people were shot Saturday night.

The shooting in east Denver left one man dead and three others wounded.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 7300 block of East 22nd Avenue, near the intersection of Quebec Street.

The fatal victim was pronounced deceased on scene, police said. His identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

The three other victims, a man and two women, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made and police said they are still working on developing suspect information.

Details as to what led up to the shooting were not released as the investigation is ongoing.

