4 separate overnight shootings leave 2 dead, 2 wounded in Denver area

DENVER — Police in Denver and Littleton are investigating four separate shootings that left two people dead and wounded two others early Saturday morning.

There were three shootings in Denver, one fatal. And Littleton police are investigating the shooting death of a man in their jurisdiction as a homicide.

The first shooting was reported by Denver police at 12:11 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Xenia Street. A woman was shot and killed and police are working to develop suspect information in this case.

The second shooting was reported at 2:37 a.m. in Denver. A man was shot in the 1000 block of East Colfax Avenue. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown, police said. No suspect information was released.

At 3:15 a.m., Denver police reported a third shooting at 8th Avenue and North Broadway Street. One person was shot at this location. The extent of their injuries was not released by police. No suspect information was available.

The fourth shooting occurred in Littleton at 3:20 a.m. A man was shot and killed in the 2700 block of West Riverwalk Circle. The Littleton Police Department is looking for a white sedan and a white Honda CRV in connection with this shooting.

No arrests have been announced in any of the shootings. Anyone with information regarding the Littleton incident can call LPD at 303-794-1551. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.