4 people shot, 1 dead in overnight shooting in Denver

Posted at 9:31 AM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 12:05:17-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded.

It happened in the 4600 block of Colorado Avenue, according to a Denver Police Department tweet sent at 1:19 a.m. Sunday.

The department’s tweet said four victims were located. One of the victims was later pronounced deceased.

The conditions of the three other victims are not known.

Police said the shooting may have occurred during a party. No one is in custody.

No other details were provided.

