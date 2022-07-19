BOULDER, Colo. – Four people are facing a combined 65 felony charges in Boulder following a monthslong investigation into the introduction and distribution of drugs to inmates at the Boulder County Jail, a county sheriff’s office spokesperson said in a news release Tuesday.

The investigation into this criminal enterprise started after jail staff received an anonymous tip that methamphetamine was being introduced into the jail via mail that was sent to specific inmates.

Deputies were able to confirm this was the case after identifying inmates and testing their letters for meth, which came back positive for the drug, according to deputies.

The Boulder County Drug Task Force (BCDTF), jail deputies, and a sheriff’s office K9 team began working together to identify “any paper saturated in illegal narcotics” and used several methods including routine sniffs, physical inspection and other “law enforcement investigatory techniques” over a period of six months to determine that a total of 109.82 grams of meth and 137.41 grams of ketamine had been introduced into jail, the release states.

Three inmates were identified by law enforcement as reportedly working from the inside in connection with this criminal enterprise. Deputies said charges are pending for one of these suspects. They were identified as follows:

Keith Alan Beyer, 33 years old

Brett Heath Imhof, 25 years old

Unidentified man



All three are facing several counts of drugs-related charges including introducing contraband, conspiracy to manufacture, distribute; and possession with the intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances such as meth, heroin, ketamine or chathinones.

Two other women were identified by investigators as people from outside the jail who allegedly helped introduce the drugs to the jail. They were identified as follows:

Kelley Christine Larkin, 49

Kelli Rae Lynch, 34

Both are facing several counts of introducing contraband, distribution, and distribution of a controlled substance including meth, heroin, ketamine or chathinones.