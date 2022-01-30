4 dead, 5 wounded in 5 separate weekend shootings in Denver, Aurora

DENVER — Police in Denver and Aurora are investigating five separate shootings that left four people dead and five others wounded over the weekend.

The three separate shootings in Denver occurred Saturday and involved six victims, three of whom died. The two separate shootings in Aurora early Sunday morning left one man dead and wounded a 17-year-old girl.

KMGH

The first shooting took place near North Albrook Drive and East Crown Avenue in Denver, according to a tweet sent at 2:09 a.m. Saturday from the Denver Police Department.

Police said the adult victim was located and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The second incident was a double fatal shooting and occurred Saturday evening near East Colfax and North Ogden Street in Denver.

The two adult victims were pronounced deceased, and police are now investigating this incident as a homicide, DPD tweeted.

About three hours later, Denver police reported on Twitter a third shooting, this time in the 5700 block of North Danube Street.

Three men were shot, one of whom died after he was transported to the hospital, police said. The two other victims showed up at the hospital at a later time and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In Aurora, police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred early Sunday morning.

The first Aurora shooting happened in the 3100 block of South Halifax Street. Police said a 17-year-old girl was shot and wounded with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second Aurora shooting occurred around 4:55 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1500 block of North Dallas Street in northwest Aurora. One man was shot and later died at the hospital, police said.

Investigators believe that there was a gathering at the residence when shots were fired and the man was struck.

No arrests were made, and no other details were available in connection with the four shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.