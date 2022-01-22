3 wounded in separate weekend shootings in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating two separate shootings that left three people wounded in and near the city’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood Saturday.

The first shooting occurred in the 18000 block of East 71st Avenue, according to a tweet sent at 2:19 a.m. from the Denver Police Department.

The victim self-transported to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The second shooting wounded two people and occurred sometime in the afternoon in the 14000 block of East 52nd Avenue.

The two adult victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests were made, and no other details were available in connection with either shooting.