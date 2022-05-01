3 wounded in 2 separate shootings in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating two separate shootings that happened Saturday night and Sunday morning that left three people wounded.

The first shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday at Benedict Fountain Park near East 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street.

Police located a man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where his condition is not known.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a double shooting in the 1600 block of West Evans.

The two shooting victims sustained serious injuries and were transported by private vehicle to a hospital, police said.

Suspect information was not available in this incident.