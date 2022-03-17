3 suspects arrested after ‘targeted’ home burglary in Jefferson County, deputies say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Three suspects believed to have targeted a home they allegedly burglarized in Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon have been arrested, but deputies are still looking for additional suspects.

Jefferson County deputies received a call around 4:30 p.m. regarding a burglary and shots fired in the 12000 block of West 9th Place. Investigators determined the suspects broke into a home and stole several items, according to a news release.

Investigators said the burglary appeared to be a targeted attack and not random crime.

Deputies, with the help of the Lakewood Police Department, were able to apprehend and take three suspects into custody. A total of five firearms were recovered along with the stolen items, the release states.

Two of the suspects taken into custody were juveniles, the other, a 19-year-old man, was identified as Nyi Nyi Tun. He faces a charge of first-degree burglary and larceny theft.

“Among the five firearms recovered from the young suspects, were ghost guns with no serial numbers and a suppressor,” deputies said, adding shots were fired during the burglary, with one of the suspects suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No one was injured and the homeowners were not there at the time, according to deputies.

Investigators are still looking for additional suspects in this crime as well as a silver-colored 4-door Honda Accord (2013-2015 model) with temporary tags.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612. You can remain anonymous.