3 shot in 3 separate shootings in Denver overnight

Posted at 10:02 AM, Sep 18, 2021
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating three separate shootings that left three people wounded and hospitalized overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

The first shooting was reported by the Denver Police Department on Twitter around 3 a.m. Saturday. One person and shot near East 40th Avenue and Steele Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. No arrests were made at this time.

Two hours later, Denver police reported a second shooting occurred in the area West Mississippi Avenue and South Tejon Street.

A man was shot and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. Police have made no arrests in this case.

The third shooting was reported around the same time as the second shooting. Police said a man was shot in the 1200 block of Yosemite.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

