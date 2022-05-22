3 shot amid dispute at Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were shot during a dispute in Aurora following two other separate shooting incidents this weekend.

The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of an apartment complex, the Park Place at Expo Apartments located at 10623 East Expo, Aurora police said in a tweet.

One person was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Two others self-transported, police said. All three are expected to survive.

It’s unclear what the dispute was about or the circumstances that led up to the altercation. Aurora police are investigating.

This is the third shooting in the city this weekend.

A double shooting at a house party early Saturday morning left one man dead and wounded a juvenile. In a separate shooting, a man was shot and wounded Saturday night.