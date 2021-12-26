3 shot, 1 dead in 3 separate shootings in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating three separate shootings that left one man dead and wounded two others Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

The first shooting occurred Christmas night at the Chelsea Park Village Apartments, located at 86 North Oakland Street.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Aurora Police Department received reports of a shooting and officers responded to the apartment complex to find a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police said an argument between the victim and the alleged shooter, a 33-year-old man, led up to the incident. The two men, who were known to each other, began arguing outside the complex when both men produced firearms, according to the department.

Police said the 33-year-old man was not injured and is cooperating with investigators. Police said they are actively working to determine who the primary aggressor is and the circumstances leading up to the shots being fired, but no arrests have been made at this moment.

The second shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of East 22nd Place. A man was shot and transported to the hospital where he is expected to survive, police said. No arrests were made.

The third shooting occurred around the same time as the 22nd Place shooting and took place in the 14000 East Iowa Drive. A woman was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect information was released.

