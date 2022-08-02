3 drivers wanted after woman is repeatedly run over in hit-and-run on Sheridan Boulevard, police say

DENVER – Three drivers are wanted by police after a woman was reportedly run over several times and left for dead in the middle of the road on Sheridan Boulevard in Denver late last month.

Investigators say Juana Murillo-Gutierrez, 53, was crossing Sheridan Boulevard near 1st Avenue on July 23 at around 11 p.m. on foot when she was struck by a Ford Truck-Single cab with a long bed traveling northbound on the roadway. Police say the woman was not crossing at the intersection at the time of the crash.

The impact from the first crash threw the woman into the southbound lanes of Sheridan Boulevard, where she was then struck by an incoming white SUV with aftermarket wheels, which were described as white trimmed with black center spokes, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers crime alert bulletin.

Two additional vehicles ran the woman over as she lay in the roadway on North Sheridan Boulevard between Ellsworth Street and 1st Avenue, police said. The vehicles were described as a light-colored Chevy/GMC truck with a ladder rack and a dark-colored passenger vehicle.

Police said all vehicles fled the scene of the hit-and-run without stopping or helping the woman, who was declared dead at the scene.

If you or someone you know knows anything about this deadly hit-and-run, you are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 813-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up a $2,000 reward for information if it leads to an arrest.