2nd arrest made in Littleton police officer shooting

DENVER — Authorities announced on Wednesday that a second arrest was made in connection with a shooting last month that wounded a Littleton police officer.

Blanca Arrieta, 33, was arrested last Thursday on an arrest warrant after the Littleton Police Department received information that Arrieta allegedly actively participated in aiding Rigoberto Dominguez, 33, the man arrested for the attempted murder of two LPD Officers on Sept. 20.

Littleton police Blanca Arrieta

Dominguez is accused of shooting officer David Snook multiple times after the suspect entered an apartment unit during a foot chase in the area of 183 W. Powers Avenue in Littleton. A second officer at the scene, Corporal Jeff Farmer, was also injured during the incident, but was not shot, police said.

The incident began shortly before midnight when Littleton police were dispatched to the area on a report of shots fired from a vehicle. As they tried to contact the individuals in the car, Dominguez and another person fled on foot from the vehicle, and the officers started to chase them, according to police.

Littleton police Rigoberto Dominguez

Dominguez was able to get away after the shooting. Police believe he carjacked a man a few blocks from where the shooting occurred about 12 hours after the incident. The suspect was taken into custody four days later following a standoff with police at a Brighton home.

Snook was taken to Swedish Medical Center for emergency surgery and was hospitalized in “stable” condition after the shooting. His current condition is not known, but police said last month that he was improving.

Police said Arrieta was released on a $50,000 bond Saturday and formally charged Wednesday with one count of accessory to the crime of attempted first-degree murder and one count of accessory to a crime involving a felony.