29 pounds of cocaine seized in Mesa County traffic stop

DENVER — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office seized 29 pounds of cocaine after deputies stopped a driver for allegedly going 110 mph on Interstate 70 Friday morning.

The driver, Jaylin Lemons, 22, of Phoenix, was clocked going 35 mph over the speed limit and stopped by a Mesa County deputy just seven miles from the Colorado-Utah state line in Mesa County, the sheriff’s office said.

During the stop, deputies said they found the drugs and two handguns in the suspect’s car.

Lemons was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Jail on several felony charges including possession with intent to distribute more than 225 grams of cocaine, the sheriff’s office said.