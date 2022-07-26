Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

29 pounds of cocaine seized in Mesa County traffic stop

traffic stop.png
Mesa County Sheriff's Office
traffic stop.png
Posted at 9:26 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 23:26:42-04

DENVER — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office seized 29 pounds of cocaine after deputies stopped a driver for allegedly going 110 mph on Interstate 70 Friday morning.

The driver, Jaylin Lemons, 22, of Phoenix, was clocked going 35 mph over the speed limit and stopped by a Mesa County deputy just seven miles from the Colorado-Utah state line in Mesa County, the sheriff’s office said.

During the stop, deputies said they found the drugs and two handguns in the suspect’s car.

Lemons was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Jail on several felony charges including possession with intent to distribute more than 225 grams of cocaine, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed