28-year-old man killed in shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 28-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Aurora Monday evening.

Around 6:50 p.m., officers were called out to the 1500 block of North Beeler Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, Aurora police said.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Homicide Unit are working to locate evidence and witnesses. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.