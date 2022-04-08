Watch
25-year-old arrested in connection to Wheat Ridge apartment fire

Posted at 8:30 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 22:30:53-04

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A 25-year-old has been arrested in connection to a Wheat Ridge apartment fire, West Metro Fire Rescue announced Thursday.

The fire happened at the Hilltop Apartments near 32nd Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard on March 30.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit, which was damaged. No one was injured, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Austin Moon of Wheat Ridge has been charged with first degree arson.

