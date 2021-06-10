21 Chinese nationals indicted in Colorado following investigation into large money-laundering conspiracy

DENVER – Twenty-one Chinese nationals were indicted in Colorado this week in connection with a year-long investigation into a large money-laundering conspiracy, officials with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, along with other law enforcement partners, announced during a news conference Thursday.

Documents from the 45-count indictment allege these Chinese nationals illegally grew marijuana and laundered their drug proceeds through a sophisticated system of social media apps, QR codes and illegal money brokers in China. Additionally, the documents allege these Chinese nationals grew and distributed the marijuana throughout the. Denver metro area with grows and stash houses across Colorado.

“This isn’t just a grow (house). This is organized crime,” said 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner during the announcement.

Kellner said the operation in Colorado was believed to be a microcell of money launderers, and added that this was going on a macro level across the U.S.

“The defendants in this case are alleged to have gone to great lengths to carry out their sophisticated money laundering conspiracy to fund illegal activity, and they will now face justice for their crimes,” said Steven Cagen, special agent in charge, HSI Denver.

The identities of the 21 Chinese nationals indicted in this investigation are as follows: Lin Zhang

Yan Chen

Cindy Zheng

Weilun Zhang

Xin He

A Wei Chen

Kui Chen

Guo Cai Chen

Chun Jin Lin

He Xian Chen

Guo Li Liu

Yan Zhang Liu

Gaoyu Chen

Lan Fang Wu

Pin Chen

Guo Fu Chen

Wei Lian Fu

Yunrong Liu

Xiaohui Tang

Lin Chen

Zhu Zhu Chen

Charges against these suspects range from racketeering and conspiracy under the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act to drug cultivation and distribution to money laundering. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said the top counts are Class 2 felonies.