DENVER — Police in Greeley are investigating after a masked gunman opened fire into a crowd outside a bar Saturday night.

Two people were shot and wounded but are expected to survive, according to the Greeley Police Department.

It's unclear if the victims were the intended targets or if this was a random event.

2 wounded after masked gunman opens fire into crowd outside Greeley bar

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday outside the Rancho El Corazon bar, located at 125 East 18th Street.

Police said they found “a chaotic crime scene” after arriving at the location. The two victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect, wearing a mask, arrived in a car and fired dozens of rounds from a rifle at patrons standing outside of the bar.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. No arrest has been made.

Police said this incident is not related to a Wednesday shooting at a Family Dollar store in the city.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Onderlinde at 970-350-9676.