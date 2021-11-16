2 women arrested on suspicion of murder, arson after house fire in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — Police in Greeley announced on Tuesday the arrest of two women accused of murder and arson in connection with a house fire last month.

Stacy Rodriguez, 19, and Hosanna Varela, 23, are both facing charges of first-degree murder, arson, burglary, and tampering with evidence after a man's body was found inside a charred home following a fire in the early hours of Oct. 6.

The body located in the home was positively identified as Chris Dickerson, 35. The Weld County Coroner ruled the manner of death as a homicide. The cause of his death has not been released.

The Greeley Fire Department responded to the fire in the 2400 block of 15th Avenue Court sometime around 5:43 a.m.

Officers, that were nearby, arrived on the scene moments later to find the house fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release.

Dickerson’s body was discovered inside the home after crews extinguished the fire. Police detectives and an arson investigator were called to the scene after the discovery.

Details related to the investigation and arrest of the two suspects are pending the release of an arrest affidavit.