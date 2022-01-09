2 teens hospitalized in two separate shootings in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A city grappling with youth gun violence saw another string of incidents involving teenagers over the weekend.

Two teens were shot and wounded in two separate incidents in Aurora Saturday.

The first shooting occurred at Montview Park, 1901 Chester St., around 3 p.m. Police responded to reports of shots fired but did not locate a victim, Aurora police said in a tweet.

A short time later, a male teenager, who police say is 15 or 16 years of age, was dropped off by two unknown men at an emergency room.

The teen was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police believe the victim is connected to the earlier call at Montview Park. No arrests were made.

The second shooting occurred several hours later around 9 p.m. in the area of Village Green Park, 1300 S. Chambers Cir.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was dropped off at an emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was listed in critical condition on Saturday.

The teen was attending a party at or near the park at the time of the shooting, according to the Aurora Police Department. They said witnesses are providing very little information to investigators as to what led up to the incident.

Police do not have suspect information in this case.

Aurora has seen a rash of youth gun violence over the last couple of months.

Three mass shootings in November injured 13 teenagers, which ignited multiple emergency measures including increased school security.

