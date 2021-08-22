Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

2 shot in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
lodo shooting.png
Posted at 10:19 AM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 12:20:22-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left two people seriously injured in Lower Downtown early Sunday morning.

It happened near 19th and Blake streets sometime after midnight Sunday morning.

Police said the two shooting victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

An officer on scene told a Denver7 crew that the suspects also shot at police. But it’s unknown if police returned fire. No officers were injured.

There are no reports of an arrest and a description of the suspects were not released.

Sunday’s incident is the latest in a string of shootings in the area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku