3 shot, 1 dead in 3 separate weekend shootings in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating three separate shootings that left one man dead and two others wounded over the weekend.

The first shooting occurred Friday night in the 5100 block of West Bryon Place near Sloan’s Lake Park.

An individual was shot and transported in a private vehicle to the hospital where they are expected to survive, police said.

They said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

The second shooting was fatal and occurred Saturday night at 29th Street and Arkins Court.

A man was shot and transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police said. His identity has not been released.

The shooting occurred near the Salvation Army homeless shelter in the city’s River North Art District. It’s unclear if the shooting is connected to that facility.

The third shooting occurred late Saturday night near or on the 16th Street Mall at Cleveland Place.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings as investigators work to gather more information regarding the circumstances surrounding the incidents.