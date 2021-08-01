Watch
2 overnight shootings leaves 4 wounded in Denver

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
Posted at 9:45 AM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 11:45:52-04

DENVER — Two separate shootings in Denver left four people wounded overnight Saturday.

The two shootings happened late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the southwest part of the city. No arrests have been made.

The first shooting happened in the area of South Federal Boulevard and West Iliff Avenue around midnight Saturday. A man was shot and drove himself to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The second shooting was reported around 5 a.m. Sunday. Denver police tweeted about a triple shooting in the 1700 Block of West Mississippi Avenue. A woman and two juvenile females were shot in the incident and drove themselves to the hospital. Police said all three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

This comes after three separate shootings that occurred in Denver early Saturday morning and afternoon. One man was killed and three others were wounded in Saturday's shootings.

