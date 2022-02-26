2 men stabbed, 1 juvenile shot at Commerce City house party, police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A house party turned violent after two men were stabbed and a juvenile was shot Friday night in Commerce City, according to police.

The three victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 11200 block of Florence Street. Police were responding to reports of a stabbing when shots were fired as officers were arriving, the release said.

Police reported multiple juveniles and young adults were fleeing the home as officers arrived and attempted to locate the victims.

Police said the stabbings and shooting stemmed from a disturbance that broke out between multiple parties during the large gathering at the residence.

No arrests have been reported as the investigation is ongoing.