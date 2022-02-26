Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

2 men stabbed, 1 juvenile shot at Commerce City house party, police say

Police-generic-siren.png
KMGH
Police-generic-siren.png
Posted at 11:00 AM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 13:01:52-05

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A house party turned violent after two men were stabbed and a juvenile was shot Friday night in Commerce City, according to police.

The three victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 11200 block of Florence Street. Police were responding to reports of a stabbing when shots were fired as officers were arriving, the release said.

Police reported multiple juveniles and young adults were fleeing the home as officers arrived and attempted to locate the victims.

Police said the stabbings and shooting stemmed from a disturbance that broke out between multiple parties during the large gathering at the residence.

No arrests have been reported as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
210480x360storiesofhope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7