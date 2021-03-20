Menu

2 men arrested in Westminster double homicide

Steven Muniz and Robert Manzanares.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Mar 20, 2021
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster announced Saturday two arrests in connection with a double homicide outside a bar earlier this month.

Steven Muniz, 39, and Robert Manzanares, 43, were taken into custody Friday through a combined effort of Westminster police, Thornton police and officers with the North Metro Task Force, authorities said.

The two men are accused of a double shooting March 6 outside of a bar in the 6800 block of Lowell Boulevard. The shooting left a man and a woman dead.

Police say witnesses reported that a fight took place at the bar and escalated

Muniz is facing two counts of murder in the first degree – after deliberation, two counts of murder in the first degree – extreme indifference, and attempted murder in the first degree – after deliberation.

Manzanares is facing one count to accessory to murder in the first degree

