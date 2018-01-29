2 killed in Denver triple shooting identified

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the victims of a triple shooting that killed two men and critically wounded a woman.

Kendrick Shaw, 26, and Urocca Guyton, 31, were shot and killed in a parking lot area of an east Denver business in the 6600 block of Leetsdale Drive early Sunday morning.

No suspects have been arrested. The third victim remains hospitalized.

According to police, a group of people was attending a late-night event at a nearby strip mall when they went outside to the parking lot. While outside, a verbal altercation occurred, and shots were fired.

Information about a possible suspect, as well as a motive for the shooting, has also not been released by investigators, though police are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related, according to DPD spokesman Sonny Jackson.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call (720) 913-7867.