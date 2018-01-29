2 killed in Denver triple shooting identified

No suspects have been arrested. The third victim remains hospitalized.
According to police, a group of people was attending a late-night event at a nearby strip mall when they went outside to the parking lot. While outside, a verbal altercation occurred, and shots were fired.
Information about a possible suspect, as well as a motive for the shooting, has also not been released by investigators, though police are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related, according to DPD spokesman Sonny Jackson.
If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call (720) 913-7867.