2 hospitalized in 2 separate overnight shootings in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating two separate shootings that left two men hospitalized early Saturday morning.

The first shooting was reported at 1:32 a.m. on the Denver Police Department’s Twitter feed. It happened in the 7600 block of E. 28th Avenue in the city’s Central Park neighborhood.

Police said a man was shot and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. Details of what led up to the shooting were not released. No arrests were made.

The second shooting was reported about 15 minutes later in southwest Denver. A man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Linvale Place.

The victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is not known. No arrests were made in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.