2 dead, 2 wounded in quadruple shooting in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are investigating a quadruple shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of W. Alameda Avenue.

The two fatal victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers arriving at the scene later learned of two other victims, who were taken to various hospitals by personal vehicles. Their conditions are not known.

Police are still investigating and have not released additional details, including the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been reported. However, police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are being asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.