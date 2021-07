DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting that left a man and a woman dead early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of East Warren Avenue in the city’s Rosedale neighborhood, according to a Denver Police Department tweet sent at 4 a.m.

Police arrived and found the two victims. They were transported to a local hospital, where they were later declared deceased.

Police said the scene is being processed for evidence, and no suspect in custody at this time.