DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting that left two men dead overnight.

Denver police tweeted around 3 a.m. Saturday that the shooting occurred 4600 block of North Odessa Street in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Two men were shot and pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.

Police are investigating the shootings as homicides. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720-913-7867.