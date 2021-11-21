2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting at Colorado Springs park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A juvenile and an adult are dead, and a second juvenile is critically wounded following a triple shooting at a Colorado Springs park Saturday night.

The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park near the park’s skateboard facilities, according to Denver7 news partner KOAA.

No arrests have been made and suspect information was not available.

No other details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting are known at this time.

The identities and exact ages of the deceased will be released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office following notification of next of kin, at the earliest.