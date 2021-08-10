2 Coors Field contract workers arrested in shooting that killed 1, wounded another outside stadium

DENVER — Police in Denver arrested two men Monday night in connection with a double shooting outside Coors Field Friday night that left one man dead and wounded another man, an uninvolved bystander.

Rayvell Powell, 30, and Javon Price, 21, are both being held on investigation of first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The shooting occurred about an hour after Friday’s game around 10:30 p.m. outside Gate A, near 22nd and Blake streets. The suspects and the deceased victim worked for a contract company at a concession stand at Coors Field, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7 Tuesday.

The deceased victim, whose name has not been released, was shot during an argument with the two suspects and then shot several more times after he was chased down a staircase in the stadium, the affidavit reads. Witnesses told police the argument may have started over a girl.

The uninvolved victim was found in a parking lot near Gate A suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin. The surviving victim is continuing to recover from his injuries, police said.

Police said the Powell, Price and the deceased victim were working the night of the shooting. Price left his shift early because he was not feeling well. The three were working for Aramark, a food service company, and contracted for temporary employment through a company called Instawork, according to the affidavit.

Denver police

Surveillance video captured the shooting. Police wrote in the affidavit that video shows the victim arguing with one of the suspects. A short time later, another suspect appears and shoots the victim. The video then shows the victim run down a set of stairs as the suspect continues to shoot him, the affidavit reads. The victim falls to the ground as the suspect runs down the stairs and stands 5 feet from the victim and fires four to five more shots at the victim, according to the affidavit.

Investigators were able to locate the two suspects after retrieving employment data from the contract companies. Arrest warrants were issued Monday and the two were arrested at their separate Denver homes.

Records obtained by Denver7 shows Powell has a lengthy arrest record in Colorado, going back to 2016. Powell's arrests include possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Price does not have a record in Colorado, other than the pending charges from Friday's shooting.

Friday’s shooting outside Coors Field was among at least six separate shootings over the weekend. At least 13 people were shot during a violent three days in Denver.

