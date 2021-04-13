2 charged with murder in connection to shooting at Denver bus stop

DENVER — A pair of men accused of killing two people at a Denver bus stop on April 1 have been officially charged with murder.

On Tuesday, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced murder charges against Elias Emilo Chavez, 22, and Tlaloc Raul Chavez, 22.

Both men are charged with the murders of 22-year-old De'Angelo Tafoya and 59-year-old David Lara.

On April 1 around 4 p.m., Denver police responded to a 911 call about a shooting involving a tan SUV at a bus stop near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people — later identified as Tafoya and Lara — who had been shot. They were transported to the Denver Health Medical Center, where they died.

The medical examiner ruled the following day that they both died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Tlaloc Chaveza and Elias Chavez each face four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, and a sentencing enhancer charge of crime of violence.

According to police, they were driving with a woman and a child in the car at the time of the shooting.

Lara's daughter, Rosita Cordova, said her father was just waiting for the bus to come.

"It just saddens me that people just do dumb things and take innocent people from us," she said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Lara's funeral expenses.

De'Angelo's uncle, Donald Damian, said he was an innocent person and a single parent working more than 80 hours a week.

"He was the greatest, soft-spoken, respectful individual," Damian said.

Tafoya leaves his infant daughter behind and was working overtime to save money for their first vacation together, Damian said.

His family has put together a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral and support his daughter as they mourn his loss.