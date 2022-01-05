2 arrested in Thornton after 85-year-old man found dead, home burglarized, car stolen

DENVER — Two people were arrested after police found an 85-year-old man dead inside his burglarized home and his vehicle missing in Adams County last week.

Joshua Stephen Miles, 29, and Kyli Leanne Ferguson, 28, were taken into custody Friday morning outside a hotel in Thornton, according to a Tuesday release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding to a report of a suspicious death, Adams County deputies found the victim inside his home in the 8800 block of Wagner Street the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Deputies found the elderly man deceased in the residence, with visible physical injuries, and determined that items were missing from the home, including a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide. The exact cause of death and the man’s identity have not been released.

The following day, Northglenn police spotted the victim’s stolen vehicle parked at an apartment complex at 11501 Washington Street and determined the suspects were associated with a unit at the complex.

Authorities served a search warrant on the unit and recovered evidence they said links the suspects to the homicide investigation. They also uncovered evidence that led police to a hotel, where the suspects attempted to flee but were later apprehended, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they don’t believe the suspects and victim knew each other before the incident and it appears the victim was randomly targeted by the suspects.

Miles and Ferguson were booked into the Adams County Detention Facility pending further court proceedings. They are both facing several charges, including first and second-degree murder, burglary and crimes against an at-risk adult.

