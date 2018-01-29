2 arrested in Sunday shooting death of man at Fort Collins apartment complex

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Police arrested two people Monday in connection to the Sunday night shooting death of a man at a Fort Collins apartment complex.

Janee Cardenas, 26, and Donny Ray Pulliam Jr., 29, were arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery charges, the Fort Collins Police Department said Monday.

Police said they were still trying to figure out how the two knew the man they are accused of killing Sunday night.

Police originally responded to the Woodlands Apartments off Wakerobin Lane in southwest Fort Collins just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found the man dead in the parking lot.

The victim of the shooting has yet to be identified by the county coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Fort Collins police at 970-419-FCPD (3273) or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.