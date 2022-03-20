2 arrested in shooting in downtown Denver’s Union Station neighborhood

DENVER — Two men were arrested after a shooting in a busy part of downtown Denver left one man wounded Saturday night.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of Chestnut Place in the city’s Union Station neighborhood.

Police said a man was shot and transported to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries. Police later said the victim’s condition was “stable.”

A short time later, the Denver Police Department tweeted two men were taken into custody near 20th and Little Raven streets.

The names of the suspects were released Sunday morning. Andrew Marquez, 18, and Dominico Archuleta, 21, are being held for investigation of aggravated assault, police said.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are still under investigation. No other details were immediately known.

Authorities have recently increased patrols and presence in and around Union Station following safety concerns in the area. Last month, Denver police arrested more than 40 people inside RTD's bus terminal at Union Station.