2 arrested in Aurora shooting after intruder call

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were arrested Monday following a shooting inside an Aurora apartment unit early Saturday morning. Authorities said one of the suspects called police, reporting she shot an intruder who was assaulting the other suspect. The male victim is in critical condition.

The suspects, identified as 25-year-old Emily Janis Strunk and 27-year-old Kevin Lee Wertin, are being held on suspicion of attempted first degree murder, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday morning inside an apartment unit at 15423 East 13th Avenue, police said.

The department said Strunk called police to report a man, whom she previously had an intimate relationship with, forced his way into her apartment, assaulted Wertin, and she made the decision to shoot the alleged assailant.

Police said Strunk was detained for a short time after the shooting and then released, pending further investigation. The two suspects were arrested Monday after new information developed in the investigation, according to the department.

Police have not revealed further information in the case. The victim’s identity has not been released.

