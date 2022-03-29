17-year-old shot in the leg at Aurora park

AURORA, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in the leg at an Aurora park, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The shooting happened at Red Tailed Hawk Park, located at 23701 East Hinsdale Way.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

#APDAlert: APD is investigating a shooting at Red Tailed Hawk Park 23701 E Hinsdale Way. 17yoa male shot in the leg. No suspect description or additional details available at time. Large police presence in the area. SB Aurora Parkway is CLOSED in that area. pic.twitter.com/lsRdMSjU1h — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 29, 2022

There is a large police presence in the area. Southbound Aurora Parkway is closed in that area at this time.

Police said a suspect description or additional details are not available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.