17-year-old shot in the leg at Aurora park

Posted at 8:59 PM, Mar 28, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in the leg at an Aurora park, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The shooting happened at Red Tailed Hawk Park, located at 23701 East Hinsdale Way.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

There is a large police presence in the area. Southbound Aurora Parkway is closed in that area at this time.

Police said a suspect description or additional details are not available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

