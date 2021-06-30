11 men arrested in child enticement sting in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo — The Greeley Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of 11 men in a child enticement sting operation.
The operation was conducted in Greeley on Friday and Saturday last week, Greeley Police said in a news release.
Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Colorado State Patrol, and Windsor Police Department partnered in the two-day online operation to target individuals who engaged in the enticement of children online.
Police said the suspects were attempting to arrange sexual encounters with a juvenile after responding to ads that were placed on websites commonly perused by suspects seeking illegal sex acts.
The suspects listed below were individually charged with soliciting of a child prostitute and attempted sex assault on a child:
- Omar Faruk, 25, of Greeley
- Gaylan Dean Forbes, 58, of Fort Morgan
- Gustavo Garza, 47, of Greeley
- Brian Michael Homola, 43, of Loveland
- Khary Amin Harry King, 43, of Estes Park
- Gilberto Luxlux, 38, of Cheyenne, WY
- Ryan Dean Mannon, 42, of Greeley
- Sean Timothy McCarthy, 38, of Eldorado Springs
- Poe Reh, 35, of Greeley
- Brandon Joseph Salazar, 29, of Fort Collins
- Thor Joseph White, 34, of Greeley
Garza, Homola and White are facing an additional charge of enticement of a child, police said.