11 men arrested in child enticement sting in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo — The Greeley Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of 11 men in a child enticement sting operation.

The operation was conducted in Greeley on Friday and Saturday last week, Greeley Police said in a news release.

Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Colorado State Patrol, and Windsor Police Department partnered in the two-day online operation to target individuals who engaged in the enticement of children online.

Police said the suspects were attempting to arrange sexual encounters with a juvenile after responding to ads that were placed on websites commonly perused by suspects seeking illegal sex acts.

The suspects listed below were individually charged with soliciting of a child prostitute and attempted sex assault on a child:

Omar Faruk, 25, of Greeley

Gaylan Dean Forbes, 58, of Fort Morgan

Gustavo Garza, 47, of Greeley

Brian Michael Homola, 43, of Loveland

Khary Amin Harry King, 43, of Estes Park

Gilberto Luxlux, 38, of Cheyenne, WY

Ryan Dean Mannon, 42, of Greeley

Sean Timothy McCarthy, 38, of Eldorado Springs

Poe Reh, 35, of Greeley

Brandon Joseph Salazar, 29, of Fort Collins

Thor Joseph White, 34, of Greeley

Garza, Homola and White are facing an additional charge of enticement of a child, police said.

