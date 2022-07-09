1-year-old found safe, suspect arrested after Commerce City carjacking

DENVER —A 1-year-old child was found safe and a suspect was arrested after a carjacking in Commerce City Saturday morning.

The vehicle was left unlocked and running with a 1-year-old child and a 10-year-old child inside while the vehicle’s owner went inside the store, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Around 11:20 a.m., the male suspect, who has yet to be identified, exited the store and drove off with the car. The 10-year-old managed to get out of the car before it was stolen but the 1-year-old child was still inside, police said.

Commerce City police issued a “be on the lookout” advisory. Moments later, Brighton police spotted the vehicle in the area of North 8th Avenue and Walnut Street and recovered the child and arrested the suspect.

The child was unharmed, police said.

No additional information was released.

Commerce City police are reminding the public to never leave children inside a running vehicle unattended.